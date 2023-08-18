China denies attempting to obtain U.S. tech data to help Chinese firms gain advantage

China's Commerce Ministry has rejected claims that it is unlawfully obtaining U.S. high-tech data after the Biden administration issued an executive order last week limiting American investments in advanced technology industries in China.

The remarks by China's Commerce Ministry follow media reports of a recent hearing held by the U.S. House of Representatives during which some politicians alleged that China is acquiring U.S. tech data and intellectual property "by force" or through mergers and acquisitions so as to help Chinese firms replace U.S. firms.

In response, Commerce Ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting said such allegations are false, the Beijing-based daily Global Times reported.

The essence of economic and trade cooperation between China and the U.S. is of mutual benefit and win-win, and China welcomes enterprises from all countries, including U.S. companies, to succeed in their development in China and strives to create a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment for all kinds of enterprises, the Global Times cited Shu as saying.

President Joe Biden's executive order was also criticized by China's Foreign Ministry, which said it is not in line with China's foreign investment law.

The U.S. should treat Chinese enterprises fairly and equitably and provide them with equal treatment in trade and investment cooperation in the U.S., Shu added.

The Commerce Ministry noted that it will take necessary measures based on the result of its appraisal of Biden's executive order.