Damaged buildings are seen after a tornado hit the city of Yancheng, in China's eastern Jiangsu province province on August 14, 2023. (AFP Photo)

At least two people were killed and several others injured as a tornado hit China's eastern Jiangsu province, the state-run Global Times daily reported on Monday.

The windstorm hit several towns in the province's Yancheng region on Sunday afternoon.

The strong winds ripped off roofs, uprooted trees and flipped over vehicles. Vegetable farms were also damaged.