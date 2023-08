At least 17 dead after Rohingya boat breaks up off Myanmar: rescuers

At least 17 people drowned when a boat carrying Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar's Rakhine state broke up at sea this week, rescuers said Thursday.

"We found 17 dead bodies... as of yesterday," Byar La, a rescuer from the Shwe Yaung Metta Foundation told AFP, adding that around 30 more people are unaccounted for.