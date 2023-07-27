FATAL CRASH OF SAUDI FIGHTER JET CLAIMS ENTIRE CREWS LIVES

On Wednesday, a tragic incident was reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), stating that a Saudi F-15SA fighter jet crashed during a training mission in Khamis Mushait. Regrettably, all crew members on board lost their lives in the crash.

The aircraft went down in the training area of King Khalid Air Base.

Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, expressed condolences, praying for mercy for the departed crew and offering comfort to their families.

An investigation committee has been established to determine the factors leading to the accident.