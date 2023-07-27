30 feared dead as passenger boat capsizes in Philippines

A man secures his boat at Baseco in Manila on July 26, 2023, as Super Typhoon Doksuri passes close to the northern tip of Luzon island. (AFP file photo)

At least 30 people were feared dead and 40 others were rescued after a passenger boat capsized in the east of the Philippines capital of Manila on Thursday, a state-run media said.

The boat sank in Laguna de Bay off Binangonan, Rizal province, due to strong winds, according to the Philippine News Agency.

Currently, the powerful Typhoon Doksuri is passing through the Philippines.

A Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) official said the number of rescued and casualties has not yet been finalized because the search operation is still ongoing in the area.

In March this year, at least 31 people lost their lives when a passenger ferry caught fire in Basilan province of the Philippines' southern Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.





















