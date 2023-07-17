Thirteen bodies recovered from a submerged tunnel in South Korea

According to the statement released by the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters in South Korea, the death toll from the floods and landslides caused by heavy rainfall has risen to 37, with more than ten people reported missing.

A total of 7,866 individuals were evacuated in 13 provinces across the country, while 20,000 hectares of agricultural land were submerged, resulting in the loss of 561,000 livestock.

As a result of the severe rainfall, 216 roads were closed to traffic, and a total of 273 public and private properties were reported as damaged nationwide.

On Saturday night, floodwaters from a bursting river have cascaded into an underpass, leaving people trapped in their vehicles and passengers stranded on a bus.

Officials have not yet disclosed the number of individuals trapped in the 685-meter tunnel, but they have stated that there were at least 15 vehicles inside.

The South Korean Ministry of Defense announced that 472 military personnel and 69 pieces of state equipment were deployed for disaster relief operations.

In South Korea, heavy rainfall in August of the previous year had resulted in the loss of 14 lives, while in 2020, a total of 48 individuals had lost their lives due to floods and landslides nationwide.