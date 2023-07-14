Security sources: Ankara expects positive results from U.S. on F-16 sale

Ministry of National Defense sources said in a statement, "We are expecting positive results," regarding the F-16 modernization and procurement from the US.



"Our entire focus is directed towards efforts to expand the grain initiative," said a source from the ministry. "We are working closely with all relevant parties to ensure that the initiative is a success."

Ministry of National Defense sources have stated, "As we always emphasize, we expect positive results from the US. With our concrete steps," regarding the F-16 modernization and procurement from the US. Regarding Canada's claim to lift export restrictions in the defense industry, the sources have said, "The application of export restrictions among Allies is neither appropriate nor acceptable. This also has a negative impact on NATO's strength and effectiveness. We will address this collectively in the future."

The sources have stated, "The withdrawal of terrorists to a certain distance from our border in northern Syria and the destruction of all fortifications, including the tunnels they dug, are the responsibility of our counterparts according to the agreements signed in 2019. As the Turkish Armed Forces, we take the necessary steps to address all the fortifications we have identified, and we expect our counterparts to fulfill their responsibilities under the agreement. We anticipate their compliance," he said. When asked about the timetable for the Confidence Building Measures Meeting, the sources have responded, "Technical studies regarding the timetable will be conducted in the upcoming period."

WE ARE EXPECTING POSITIVE RESULTS

The sources from the Ministry of National Defense have stated that the collaboration with the UK in the defense industry will continue. When asked about the "F-16 modernization and procurement from the US," they responded by saying, "As we always emphasize, we are expecting a positive outcome from the US, considering the concrete steps we are taking."

EXPORT RESTRICTIONS OF ALLIES ARE NOT ACCEPTABLE

When asked about the claim that "Canada would lift export restrictions in the defense industry," the sources have stated, "The imposition of export restrictions among Allies is neither appropriate nor acceptable. It also has a negative impact on NATO's strength and effectiveness. We will closely monitor the outcomes of the ongoing discussions together in the upcoming period."

EFFORTS FOR AN EXTENSION OF TIME

Regarding the situation if the grain initiative is not extended, officials have said, "All of our focus is directed towards efforts to extend the grain initiative. There are no other studies apart from this."

WE ARE EXPECTING THEM TO FULFILL THEIR RESPONSIBILITIES

When asked about the claim that "the tunnels opened by terrorists in northern Syria were destroyed by the Americans," they have made the following statements: "The withdrawal of terrorists to a certain distance from our border in northern Syria and the destruction of all fortifications, including the tunnels they dug, are the responsibilities of our counterparts in accordance with the agreements signed in 2019. As the Turkish Armed Forces, we take the necessary measures for all the fortifications we have identified, and we expect our counterparts to fulfill their responsibilities within the scope of the agreement."

When asked about the schedule for the Confidence Building Measures Meeting, which was agreed to restart during the talks between Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler and Greek Minister of Defense Nikos Dendias, the sources have responded with, "Technical studies regarding the schedule will be conducted in the upcoming period."



