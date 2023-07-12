Myanmar’s jailed leader Suu Kyi to back talks ‘without conditions’ to end prevailing crisis: Report

Myanmar's jailed leader Aung San Suu Kyi will support talks "without preconditions" to end the prevailing crisis in the country, according to a media report on Wednesday.



Suu Kyi "backs talks without preconditions to address Myanmar crisis," according to the Tokyo-based Kyodo News.



In December 2022, she was sentenced to 33 years in prison after a military coup toppled her National League for Democracy government in February 2021.



Meanwhile, Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai has revealed that he recently met Suu Kyi, according to the report.



He disclosed this to his counterparts from Association of Southeast Asian Nations who are meeting for their annual summit in Indonesia.



Aung San Suu Kyi "is physically and mentally healthy," the report said, quoting diplomatic sources.



It is the first known high-level meeting between Suu Kyi and any foreign official.



The meeting is said to have lasted for one hour and was held in a prison in the capital Naypyitaw.