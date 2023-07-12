Japan’s Fukushima water release: What is the controversy?

Japan's nuclear regulator last week gave its nod to the long-planned release of treated radioactive water from the tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

Under the plan, Tokyo could begin releasing millions of tons of water into the Pacific Ocean as early as this summer, despite vehement criticism from China, North Korea and several Pacific nations.

The Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), the plant's operator, has received a go-ahead from Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority, after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) conducted a "comprehensive assessment" and said the plan meets global standards.

Tokyo will release about 1.25 million tons of treated water into the sea as part of a bid to decommission the power station devastated by the deadly 2011 tsunami.

Currently, 1.32 million tons of contaminated water is in storage at the site of the crippled power station in northeastern Japan.

This wastewater, enough to fill more than 500 Olympic-size pools, is stored in over 1,000 huge tanks built by TEPCO.

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE FUKUSHIMA PLANT?



The nuclear plant's power supply and cooling systems were badly damaged by the 2011 tsunami, causing the reactor cores to overheat and contaminate water within the plant with highly radioactive material.

Since then, new water has been pumped in to cool the fuel debris in the reactors. Furthermore, ground and rainwater have leaked in, creating more radioactive wastewater that now needs to be stored and treated.

According to the IAEA, nuclear power plants worldwide release treated water containing low-level concentrations of tritium and other radionuclides in a controlled manner.

In contrast to other radioactive materials like cesium and strontium, tritium poses little risk to human health and the environment as its radiation is very weak and cannot penetrate human skin.

Many experts reckon that it is unlikely it can accumulate in a living body.

WHAT ARE THE CONCERNS?



Japan's plan has been around for years. It announced in 2019 that there was no other option but to discharge the treated water into the sea.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi recently visited Japan's neighboring countries to defend the nuclear watchdog's report on Tokyo's plans, which said it will have a "negligible" impact on people and the environment.

The report, submitted to Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last week, however, said the IAEA neither recommends nor endorses the move.

Grossi's assurances of a "negligible impact" have failed to woo Japan's neighbors and many within Japan as well.

The plan has faced significant criticism from China, North Korea and several Pacific nations, along with international groups.

Beijing said the IAEA report was "limited" and "not proof of (the) legality and legitimacy" of the wastewater release proposal.

China has also reportedly urged member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to oppose Japan's plan.

South Korea, which initially opposed the idea, has changed course since President Yoon Suk Yeol took office in May last year.

His government voiced support for the IAEA report, drawing scathing criticism from the opposition and environmental groups.

Demonstrations were also held in Seoul when Grossi visited South Korea over the weekend.

The IAEA report is "empty" with "no scientific evidence to back the ocean release of the contaminated water," a group of 11 South Korean opposition lawmakers said in a statement.

The island nation of Taiwan said the amount of tritium being released is estimated to be "below the detection limit, and the impact on Taiwan will be minimal."

Following years of discussions, the U.S., a key Japanese ally, supported the proposal, saying in a 2021 statement that Tokyo has been "transparent about its decision" and seems to be following "globally accepted nuclear safety standards."

In March, a survey by Japan's Asahi Shimbun daily found that 51% of over 1,300 respondents supported Tokyo's plan, while 41% opposed it.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR FISHING COMMUNITIES?



Fukushima's fishing industry has only partially recovered from the colossal losses of the 2011 tsunami, a disaster that destroyed all the fishing ports in the region and released radioactive particles into the air and sea.

Now the fishing community fears that the wastewater release would not just affect their livelihoods, but also further damage the regional and global reputation of Fukushima's waters.

Some 55 countries and regions had imposed restrictions on food imports from Japan after the nuclear accident, with 12 still following some limits.

The total catch around the Fukushima coast in 2022 stood at 5,525 tons, worth around 3.5 billion yen ($26 million), according to official statistics.

Both figures were post-disaster highs but still about 20% in volume and 40% in value compared with harvests before the disaster.

Local fishermen worry the release of wastewater could invite fresh import restrictions from regional countries.

China, which has already banned seafood from at least 10 regions of Japan, has hinted at expanding import controls.

The Japanese government has announced a fund of 50 billion yen ($356 million), in addition to the previously earmarked 30 billion yen ($213.8 million), to aid the fishing community.