CHINA LAUNCHES WORLDS 1ST METHANE-POWERED ROCKET

The Zhuque-2 carrier rocket, a methane-liquid oxygen rocket by Chinese company LandSpace, takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China July 12, 2023. (REUTERS)

China on Wednesday launched the world's first methane-powered rocket developed by Chinese startup LandSpace, challenging the dominance of U.S. companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin.

China's private aerospace sector achieved a notable milestone in 2023 with the launch of Zhuque-2, adding to the previous success of Space Pioneer's Tianlong-2 in April, Beijing-based CGTN reported. The rocket was launched from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

Two rockets, the Terran 1 by Relativity Space and SpaceX's Starship, powered by liquid oxygen and methane, experienced unsuccessful maiden launches earlier this year.

The rocket employs liquid methane as fuel and liquid oxygen as an oxidizer, offering reusability, non-toxicity, and significant power, making them essential for reusable rockets.

Methane-powered engines offer high performance and cost advantages for reusable rockets, but harnessing their power is a complex task.

Zhuque-2 underwent a second test flight after a previous unsuccessful attempt in December.

The current mission incorporated improvements that were validated through simulations, ground tests, and engine testing.