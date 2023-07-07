Chinese Premier Li puts onus on U.S. to normalize bilateral ties

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, right, shakes hands with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Friday, July 7, 2023. (REUTERS)

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday put the onus on the U.S. to normalize bilateral relations as he met visiting Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Beijing.

Li said he hopes Washington would "maintain a rational and pragmatic attitude, meet China halfway, and bring" the ties "back to the right track," the state-run Global Times newspaper reported.

Earlier on Friday, Beijing urged against trade wars, saying there are "no winners" in such a situation.

Calling on Washington to take "concrete" steps to create favorable environment for economic and trade relations between the two countries, China's Finance Ministry said: "The essence of Sino-U.S. economic and trade relations is mutual benefit and win-win results."

"There will be no winners in trade wars, decoupling and broken chains," the ministry said in a statement.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have soured in recent years over several issues including Taiwan, trade in tech sectors, and a suspected Chinese spy balloon over U.S. territory.

China hopes the U.S. "will take concrete actions to create a favorable environment for the healthy development of economic and trade relations between the two countries and the realization of mutual benefit and win-win results," said the ministry.

Yellen landed in Beijing on Thursday on her first official trip to the world's second-largest economy and power rival, and is expected to stay in China until Sunday.

After reaching the Chinese capital, she said the U.S. seeks "healthy economic competition" and improved communication with China.

"We seek a healthy economic competition that benefits American workers and firms and to collaborate on global challenges, we will take action to protect our national security when needed," Yellen wrote on Twitter.

"This trip presents an opportunity to communicate and avoid miscommunication or misunderstanding," she added.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing last month, where he also met Chinese President Xi Jinping.