Evacuation ordered as heavy rains lash Japan

The Akizu river in Mashiki town of Kumamoto prefecture is seen with high water levels following heavy rains across the Japanese island of Kyushu on July 1, 2023. (AFP)

Heavy rains triggered evacuation of thousands of people in Japan on Monday, local media said.

Rains lashed the southwestern Kyushu region, during which a bridge collapsed and local authorities issued an evacuation order for the local people, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, as reported by Tokyo-based Kyodo News.

Around 360,000 residents in the city of Kumamoto were asked to relocate to safer places, said the report.

Officials at the meteorological agency predicted that torrential rains and thunder may continue across the region until Tuesday noon.

The residents were warned of possible mudslides and flooding in the region.