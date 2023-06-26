JAPAN PROTESTS RUSSIAS DECLARING SEPT 3 AS DAY OF VICTORY OVER MILITARISTIC JAPAN

 Contact Us
On Monday, the top government spokesperson of Japan announced that the country has lodged a formal protest against Russia. The protest was made in response to Russia's decision to declare September 3 as a day of victory over "militaristic Japan."

Reuters ASIA
Published June 26,2023
Japan has lodged a protest against Russia over the country's decision to declare Sept. 3 a day of victory over "militaristic Japan" - a move it said would fan mutual antagonism, the top government spokesperson said on Monday.

"The passage of this law could not only stir anti-Japanese sentiment among the Russian people, but may also lead to anti-Russian sentiment among the Japanese people," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference on Monday, calling Moscow's move "extremely regrettable".

Russia last week renamed the commemoration day of Sept. 3 - the day after Japan's surrender in World War Two - as the Day of Victory over Militaristic Japan, according to Japanese media reports.