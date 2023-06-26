White House says online harassment of Muslim journalist who pressed Modi 'unacceptable'

The White House on Monday condemned the online harassment of a reporter who asked India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his government's human rights record when he visited the White House last week.

"We're aware of the reports of that harassment. It's unacceptable, and we absolutely condemn any harassment of journalists anywhere, under any circumstances," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said about the online harassment of Sabrina Siddiqui, a Muslim correspondent for The Wall Street Journal.

"That's just completely unacceptable, and it's antithetical to the principles of democracy that … were on display last week during the state visit," Kirby added.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the Biden administration is "committed to the freedom of the press, which is why we held a (joint) press conference last Thursday" with US President Joe Biden and Modi, during the Indian premier's official two-day state visit.

During the press conference, Siddiqui asked the Hindu leader what steps he was taking "to improve the rights of Muslims and other minorities" in India and "to uphold free speech."

"Our Constitution and our government and we have proved democracy can deliver. When I say deliver, regardless of caste, creed, religion, gender-there is absolutely no space for any discrimination (in my government)," Modi said in response.















