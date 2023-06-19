N. Korea labels unsuccessful satellite launch as 'most serious failure'

North Korea referred to its unsuccessful launch of a military reconnaissance satellite on May 31 as "the most serious failure," state media reported on Monday.

"The most serious one was the failure of the military reconnaissance satellite launch, the important strategic work in the field of space development, on May 31," the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The country reiterated its commitment to successfully orbit the satellite in the near future.

It was stated that the failure was an important shortcoming that could not be overlooked, leading to the "bitter" criticism of responsible officials.

Last month, the military reconnaissance satellite "Malligyong-1" loaded on the new-type satellite carrier rocket "Chollima-1" was launched at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in Cholsan County of North Pyongan Province.

However, it crashed into the West Sea of Korea and lost thrust due to the abnormal start of the second-stage motor after the first-stage separation.

The satellite triggered a strong reaction from Seoul, Japan, the UN, and the U.S.