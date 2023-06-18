Family and friends mourn murdered model Abby Choi in Hong Kong

Family and friends of Abby Choi, a Hong Kong model who was murdered in a gruesome case in February, gathered at a memorial hall in the city on Sunday to pay their final respects.

The vigil took place at Po Fook Memorial Hall in the Tai Wai area of Sha Tin district, adhering to Buddhist traditions.

The murder of the 28-year-old influencer shocked the world after parts of her remains were found in a village house in Hong Kong.

A funeral ceremony on Monday morning will be followed by a cremation at a monastery on the city's Lantau Island.









