South Korea issues heatwave advisories for 13 regions

South Korea on Saturday issued the first heatwave advisories of this year for 13 regions of the country, according to local media.

Korea Meteorological Administration said more areas may come under the heatwave advisories till Monday as the heatwave is likely to continue.

Last year, the country was also hit by a heatwave around this time.

The country's met department issues such an advisory when the temperature rises to 33 Degrees Celsius (91 Fahrenheit) or higher for two or more consecutive days or when significant damage is expected due to a sudden increase in temperature, according to the Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency.

























