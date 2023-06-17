North Korea’s ruling party discusses diplomatic, defense strategies

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 8th enlarged Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, in Pyongyang, North Korea. (REUTERS Photo)

The North Korean ruling party's key meeting began to discuss the country's economic, diplomatic, and defense strategies, state-run media reported on Saturday.

The 8th Enlarged Plenary Meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea that began on Friday was attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Korean Central News Agency reported.

The agency didn't share details, agenda and for how many days it will continue, but said the agenda items were unanimously approved at the plenary meeting.

It will also discuss the issues relating to the state's diplomatic and defense strategy to cope with the changed international situation, it said.

Tensions grew in the region last year following North Korea's multiple missile launches and the U.S.-South Korea joint military drills.

On Thursday, Pyongyang fired two short-range ballistic missiles following the launch of a military spy satellite that crashed into the Yellow Sea on May 31.

















