Bus accident in Pakistan: 13 dead

13 people died as a result of the accident of the bus after the brakes failed in Pakistan.

The driver of the passenger bus lost control on a highway near the town of Kallar Kahar in Pakistan's Punjab province.

The bus, crashed into the barriers and rolled over after its brakes failed.

In the incident, 13 people, including 3 children, lost their lives and 15 people were injured. A large number of police and medical teams were sent to the region.

It was reported that while the treatment of the injured, who were taken to the hospital near the scene, continues, the bus departed from Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, to the city of Lahore.