RUSSIA SUMMONS JAPANS ENVOY OVER TOKYOS ARMS DELIVERIES TO UKRAINE

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that Japan's Ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kozuki was summoned to the diplomatic service to convey Moscow's protest over Tokyo's arms deliveries to Ukraine.

A statement by the ministry noted that Japan's decision to start arms supplies to Ukraine leads to further escalation and an increase in the number of casualties amid the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war.

"It is emphasized that the Administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kisida should thus be ready to share his responsibility for the deaths of civilians, including in the border regions of Russia," the ministry said.

Tokyo is "driving bilateral relations even deeper into a dangerous impasse" by starting arms supplies to Ukraine, it added.

"Such actions cannot remain without serious consequences," the ministry stressed.


















