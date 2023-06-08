Blast kills 11 during funeral of deputy governor in northern Afghanistan

An explosion took place inside a mosque in northern Afghanistan on Thursday, killing at least eleven people during the funeral of the Taliban's provincial deputy governor who died in an attack earlier this week, officials said.

The Taliban-run Ministry of Interior said that over 30 people had also been injured in the blast in Badakhshan, a province in the far north of the country that shares borders with China and Tajikistan.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for a car bomb on Tuesday that killed Badakhshan's deputy governor.

The Taliban administration has been carrying out raids against members of the Daesh [ISIS], which had claimed several major attacks in urban centres.

The Daesh [ISIS] group has targeted Taliban administration officials, including claiming the killing of the governor of northern Balkh province in an attack on his office in March.









