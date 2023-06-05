Azerbaijan slams Armenia’s attempts to distort issues, avoid obligations

Azerbaijan on Monday slammed Yerevan's attempts to "distort the essence" of various issues with regard to regional security, while also avoiding the obligations undertaken by Armenia, as "unacceptable."

"Regarding the claim on the foundation of the delimitation process, it should be noted that, in line with the statements of both the Prague and Sochi meetings, the delimitation is considered to be carried out on the basis of the mutual recognition of territorial integrity and sovereignty," a statement by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry read, in response to comments made by Armen Grigoryan, the head of the Armenian Security Council, to local television.

The statement said it is known to the Armenian side that there are no agreements regarding maps on the basis of which the delimitation between the two countries will be carried out, further saying that Azerbaijan has carried out processes of delimitation with some of its neighbors "on the basis of the analysis and review of all legally significant documents."

Expressing that this process can also be applied in the case of Armenia, the statement called on Yerevan to start work on delimitation rather than insisting on referring to a 1975 map, reiterating that it was Armenia that did not respond to the proposal of delimitation of state borders.

The statement also accused Armenia of obstructing efforts to restore transport connection to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, denied Grigoryan's claims that the Lachin road is closed, and called on Yerevan to end its interference in the issue of the reintegration of Armenian residents in Karabakh.

"Instead of advancing the peace process in the region, the statement by the Armenian official that his country has entered a new period of arms buildup shows that this country has not yet learned from history," it further said.

It concluded that Armenia's "destructive" attempt to evade its obligations by misinterpreting the agreements made does not serve to restore peace in the region and is primarily not in favor of Armenia.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44 days of clashes. The Russia-brokered peace agreement is celebrated as a triumph in Azerbaijan.

Despite the ongoing talks on a peace agreement, tensions between the neighboring countries increased in recent months over the Lachin corridor, the only land route giving Armenia access to Karabakh.