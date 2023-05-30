Japanese premier sacks son over ‘inappropriate’ photos at official residence

This photo taken on May 15, 2023 shows Shotaro Kishida (R), son of Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (L), arriving at the prime minister's office. (AFP Photo)

Japan's prime minister has said that he will sack his son from the role of executive secretary over "inappropriate" photographs taken at the premier's official residence.

The photos were clicked during a family function last year at "symbolically important parts of the residence in a manner seen as disrespectful," according to the Kyodo News Agency on Monday.

The photos invited sharp criticism to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he will "fire" Shotaro on Thursday.

"Of course, the responsibility for the appointment lies with me. I take it seriously," Kishida told reporters, adding: "I want to fulfill my duties by addressing challenges that cannot be postponed and moving forward with determination."

Shotaro, Kishida's eldest son, was picked for the job last October but has remained in the news for repeated trouble for the Japanese prime minister.

Kishida's move also came as the LDP-led coalition government wants smooth passage for several key bills which are undergoing parliament debate.