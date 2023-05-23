Humanitarian community launches $333M appeal for cyclone-hit Myanmar

The humanitarian community in Myanmar Tuesday launched a $333 million appeal to assist 1.6 million people affected by Cyclone Mocha.

"This is a humanitarian catastrophe in one of country's poorest areas, where there are high pre-existing needs, and we need donors to dig deep to support scaled-up distributions to the most vulnerable ahead of the rains," said Ramanathan Balakrishnan, the UN resident coordinator in Myanmar.

The appeal requests an "urgent injection of funds" for activities to support vulnerable people in the highest impact zone across Rakhine, Chin, Magway, Sagaing, and Kachin, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Balakrishnan said that the appeal includes $211 million in prioritized activities from the 2023 Myanmar Humanitarian Response Plan that are being pivoted to support the cyclone response in affected areas, as well as $122 million for additional activities or support to people affected by the cyclone.

He said among those identified for assistance under this appeal are people who have lost their homes, lack access to health services and clean water, are food insecure or malnourished, displaced people in camps, stateless people, women, children, and people with disabilities.

"Those affected are facing a long, miserable monsoon season if we cannot mobilize resources for the distribution of additional assistance," Balakrishnan warned.