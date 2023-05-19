News Asia China accuses United States of ‘coercive diplomacy’

China accuses United States of ‘coercive diplomacy’

In a statement issued by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was conveyed that while the United States often accuses other nations of utilizing their great power status, coercive policies, and economic coercion to enforce compliance and engage in coercive diplomacy, it is, in fact, the United States itself that instigates coercive diplomacy. The ministry further asserted that the United States possesses exclusive ownership over the invention rights, patent rights, and intellectual property rights associated with coercive diplomacy.

AFP ASIA Published May 19,2023 Subscribe

China has accused the United States of "coercive diplomacy" as representatives of the seven major democratic industrial nations (G7) begin their summit in Hiroshima, Japan on Friday.



The three-day G7 summit is expected to focus on how to deal with China and its claims to power.



However, China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs alleged in a lengthy report that the US had a "very disgraceful 'dark history' in coercive diplomacy."



"The United States is used to accusing other countries of using great power status, coercive policies and economic coercion to coerce other countries to obey and engage in coercive diplomacy, but in fact, the United States is the instigator of coercive diplomacy," China said.



"The invention rights, patent rights and intellectual property rights of coercive diplomacy all belong to the United States."



China said "coercive diplomacy" was a "standard instrument" in the US foreign policy toolbox.



"Countries around the world have suffered, with developing countries bearing the brunt of it, and even US' allies and partners have not been spared."



Those who engaged in "coercion, sanctions, bullying, suppressing other countries and bringing chaos to the world, will eventually hurt themselves," China warned.



"The United States should address its old habit of wanton coercive diplomacy and return a just and rational international order to the world."









