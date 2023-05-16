At least two children killed in Afghanistan as blast hits village

At least two children were killed in an explosion in Afghanistan's eastern province of Khost, a local official said on Tuesday.



The blast took place overnight in a village in Ibrahimkhail and Mandozay district, the provincial head of the information and culture department Shabir Ahmad Osmani told dpa.



Authorities were investigating the type of blast, the official added.



There has been speculation in the press that it was a drone attack.



Media reports said the residence of a refugee from Pakistan's Waziristan had been targeted.



Last year in mid-April, Afghan authorities confirmed that at least 45 civilians, including children, had been killed in airstrikes and artillery shelling by Pakistani forces along the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Most of the victims were immigrants from Pakistan's Waziristan region living in Khost province.



At that time, Kabul warned Pakistan that such acts would damage the relations between the two neighbouring countries and protests against the attacks took place in several Afghan provinces.



Security forces in Pakistan increased their operations in the border area due to a rising threat by the Pakistani Taliban (TTP).



