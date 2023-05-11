South Korea moves to end all COVID-19 restrictions

South Korea on Thursday announced an end to almost all restrictions imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I am pleased that our people will reclaim their everyday lives after three years and four months," President Yoon Suk Yeol said, declaring an end to the pandemic restrictions.
He was addressing a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters at the presidential office, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.
According to the World-meters website, South Korea has reported 31.4 million coronavirus cases including 34,583 deaths since COVID-19 was first reported in December 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
According to new measures which will take effect from June 1, the seven-day mandatory isolation period for COVID-19 patients will be reduced to five days, Yoon said.
"The indoor mask mandate will be lifted everywhere except for hospitals with rooms for hospitalization, and the PCR test-upon-arrival recommendation will be removed," the report said.