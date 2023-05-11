South Korea moves to end all COVID-19 restrictions

S.Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters about measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, May 11, 2023. (AP)

South Korea on Thursday announced an end to almost all restrictions imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am pleased that our people will reclaim their everyday lives after three years and four months," President Yoon Suk Yeol said, declaring an end to the pandemic restrictions.

He was addressing a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters at the presidential office, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

According to the World-meters website, South Korea has reported 31.4 million coronavirus cases including 34,583 deaths since COVID-19 was first reported in December 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

According to new measures which will take effect from June 1, the seven-day mandatory isolation period for COVID-19 patients will be reduced to five days, Yoon said.

"The indoor mask mandate will be lifted everywhere except for hospitals with rooms for hospitalization, and the PCR test-upon-arrival recommendation will be removed," the report said.