Taiwan: 20 Chinese aircraft and 4 ships detected around the island

Taiwan's Ministry of Defense reported that 20 Chinese military aircraft and 4 warships were detected around the island from yesterday evening to this morning.

In the ministry statement, it was stated that 15 of 20 aircraft were flying in the area that Taiwan declared "Air Defense Identification Zone" (ADIZ).

In the statement, 5 "J-16" fighter jets, 5 "H-6" type bombers, "Y-8 ASW" type maritime patrol, "Y-8 EW" type early warning, "Y-8 RECCE" type reconnaissance aircraft, "WZ-7" type armed and "BKZ-005" type unarmed military drones were flying to the southwest and southeast of ADIZ.

Since the visit of former US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August 2022, China has increased aircraft and ship patrols around Taiwan and regularized flights where it crosses the nominal middle line separating ADIZ and the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan, which China defends as part of its territory, has enjoyed de facto independence since 1949 when the People's Republic of China was founded. The separation that emerged after the civil war between mainland China and Taiwan still continues.

Beijing, emphasizing the principle of "One China", opposes Taiwan's establishing independent diplomatic relations with the countries of the world, its representation in the United Nations and other international organizations, and stipulates that the countries that recognize it should break diplomatic relations with Taiwan.