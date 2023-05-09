Baku condemns ‘fabricated’ trial of captured soldiers by Armenia

Azerbaijan on Tuesday condemned what it called a "fabricated" trial of two of its soldiers who were captured by Armenian forces along the border region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

"Armenia, which subjects Azerbaijani soldiers to brutal physical torture, also subjects them to moral and psychological suffering through such an artificial trial process," said a statement by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The statement said that Armenia's "irresponsible behaviour" demonstrates Yerevan's ignorance of its legal responsibilities under international humanitarian law.

It also said that Armenia's steps show its failure to reciprocate "the confidence-building measures of Azerbaijan for the immediate and unconditional return of the Armenian prisoners, especially of more than 10 soldiers who were released from capture after they lost their way and crossed the border."

Accusing Yerevan of "undermining confidence-building efforts," the statement said: "Armenia must stop such provocative actions, which is a gross violation of international humanitarian law, and should release the hostages immediately."

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry called on the international community to "exert serious influence and pressure" on Armenia for the immediate release of the two soldiers.

On April 14, the ministry said that Agshin Babirov and Huseyn Akhundov were captured by Armenian forces after going missing due to limited visibility caused by bad weather conditions in the region.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, in 44 days of clashes, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages and settlements from Armenian occupation. The Russian-brokered peace agreement is celebrated as a triumph in Azerbaijan.