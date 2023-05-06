China urges nationals in Central African Republic to take safety measures after recent attacks

China on Saturday issued a safety warning for its citizens and Chinese-based firms working in the Central African Republic following recent attacks, kidnappings, and attempts at intimidation.

In a statement, the Chinese Embassy in the capital Bangui asked its nationals to avoid traveling in areas where its citizens were recently attacked, according to state-run daily Global Times.

"The Chinese Embassy warned local Chinese companies, citizens and those planning to visit that they should not travel to regions outside the capital Bangui, especially not to Bambari and surrounding regions where an attack took place on March 19," the daily reported.

The warning came after at least nine Chinese nationals were killed and two others wounded in an attack on a Chinese-operated gold mining site near the town of Bambari, capital of the Ouaka prefecture.







