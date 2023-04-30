US voices support for Philippines following Beijing’s ‘infringement’ in South China Sea

The US voiced support Saturday for the Philippines following what it called Beijing's "infringement upon freedom of navigation" in the South China Sea.

"The United States stands with The Philippines in the face of the People's Republic of China (PRC) Coast Guard's continued infringement upon freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. Imagery and video recently published in the media is a stark reminder of PRC harassment and intimidation of Philippine vessels as they undertake routine patrols within their exclusive economic zone," the State Department said in a statement.

The US urges "Beijing to desist from its provocative and unsafe conduct," and said that it "continues to track and monitor these interactions closely."

"The United States stands with our Philippine allies in upholding the rules-based international maritime order and reaffirms that an armed attack in the Pacific, which includes the South China Sea, on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft, including those of the Coast Guard, would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments under Article IV of the 1951 U.S. Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty," it added.

The statement came after the Philippines accused China on Friday of "aggressive tactics" at sea as a Chinese coast guard ship blocked a Philippine patrol ship in a disputed shoal area of the South China Sea last week.

