Chinese lawmakers pass revised anti-espionage law

Chinese lawmakers on Wednesday passed a recently revised anti-espionage law aimed at banning the transfer of any information related to the country's "national security and interests," state-run media reported.

The legislation, which broadens the definition of spying, was passed by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), following three days of deliberations by the country's top legislature, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The wide-ranging counter-espionage law which will be effective from July 1, is the first update of the law since 2014.

Following the passage of the law, "the documents, data, materials, and items related to national security and interests" will fall under the ambit of state secrets, according to the China News Service (CNS).

The revised legislation, which aside from many other prerogatives, will allow the authorities to ban border crossings. Nevertheless, it does not define what falls under national security or interests.

It will also allow authorities carrying out an anti-espionage investigation to obtain access to data, and information on personal property, CNS reported.



















