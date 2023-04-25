No need for COVID-19 nucleic test for China travel, says Beijing

A resident undergos a nucleic acid test for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Xiamen, in China's eastern Fujian province on September 14, 2021. (AFP File Photo)

Beijing on Tuesday announced an end to COVID-19 nucleic acid test requirement before taking a flight to China.

Mao Ning, spokeswoman for China's Foreign Ministry, said: "Passengers entering the Chinese mainland can replace their 48-hour nucleic acid COVID-19 test with an antigen test starting April 29."

"Airlines will no longer require test results before boarding," Mao told a news conference in Beijing, Chinese public broadcaster CGTN reported.

In January, China opened its borders after three years of restrictions that were implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

China's National Health Commission announced on Dec. 26 that it is downgrading the coronavirus from a Class A infectious disease to Class B to further ease the measures in the country.