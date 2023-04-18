Factory fire leaves 11 dead in eastern China: Authorities

At least 11 people were killed in a factory fire in China, authorities said Tuesday.

The incident happened in eastern Zhejiang province on Monday when workers were trapped on the third floor of a wooden door factory, Beijing-based Caixin Global news website reported.

Blazes engulfed the factory Monday afternoon at the Fenghuangshan industrial park in Wuyi county, the local government said.

Firefighters conducted two rounds of search and rescue operation until early Tuesday when they found 11 people dead, it added.

A probe is underway into the incident, while suspects have been detained by the police.

Initial findings have pointed to wooden doors, paint, packaging, and other materials located on-site as the cause of the fire, but the local authorities on Tuesday launched on-site inspections to eliminate chances of any hazard at the factories and construction sites.