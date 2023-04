At least 21 people have died after a massive fire broke out in a hospital in Beijing, the state media reported.

"Twenty-one people have died as of 6 p.m. (local time) in Beijing after a fire broke out in a hospital. The open fire at the scene has been extinguished, and on-site rescue work was over," state-run broadcaster CGTN reported.

Some 71 patients were evacuated and transferred to other hospitals, it added.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.