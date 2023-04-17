TÜRKIYES STATE AID AGENCY HOSTS SOLIDARITY IFTAR IN PAKISTAN

Türkiye's state-run Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) hosted a "solidarity" iftar -- fast-breaking dinner -- in Pakistan's commercial capital Karachi bringing together government officials, politicians, diplomats and social workers.

The event, held at the Turkish Consulate, was also attended by Kamran Khan Tessori, governor of the southern Sindh province of which Karachi is the capital, provincial minister Saeed Ghani, TIKA's Karachi representative Khalil Ibrahim Basaran, diplomats from Germany, Japan, France, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Qatar, Oman, UAE, Vietnam, and a large number of Turkish and Pakistani nationals, apart from the Turkish Consul General Cemal Sangu.

The highlight of the evening was the participation of dozens of children registered under "Agosh" or embrace, an orphanage of a local charity Al-Khidmat Foundation. The children were given the status of special guests.

"Pakistan and Turkiye are time-tested friends, who have always stood beside each other in every trying hour, " said Governor Tessori in his remarks.

"This bond will be further strengthened in days and years to come," he added.

The Turkish consul general, for his part, thanked the government and the people of Pakistan for extending their "great" support after the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes that jolted southern Turkiye and parts of neighboring Syria.

He gave away letters of appreciation to the four volunteers of the Al-Khidmat Foundation who took part in relief and rescue activities in the quake-stricken areas.

"Today is a very special day and we are very much pleased to have here four heroes of the Pakistani search and rescue team who went to Turkiye," he added.

There were more than 80 Pakistani search and rescue workers present in the quake-stricken region early morning on the second day, who saved 28 lives.

A short video about the activities of the Turkish government and NGOs during last year's super floods across Pakistan was also played.

"Last year, Türkiye was the first country to rush to help our brothers and sisters (affected by the floods). And this year Pakistan was one of the first countries that rushed to help us over there," Sangu said.