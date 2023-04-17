At least 4 killed, 12 injured in Kazakhstan gas cylinder explosion

At least four people were killed and 12 others injured on Monday after a gas cylinder explosion in the city of Zhanaozen, southwestern Kazakhstan's Mangystau region.

The accident occurred at 5 a.m. local time (2300GMT on Sunday) in a two-section apartment building, and one of the sections collapsed, according to the Emergency Situations Ministry.

It added that equipment and nearly 350 personnel, including rescuers, dog handlers, National Guard troops, police and other volunteers, are involved in operational work to clear the rubble.