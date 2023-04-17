11 die due to heatstroke in western India

At least 11 people have died and many others were hospitalized after suffering from heatstroke while attending an event in India's western state of Maharashtra as some parts of the country reel under heatwave conditions, officials said Monday.

The event held on the outskirts of Mumbai -- the country's financial capital -- on Sunday was also attended by Home Minister Amit Shah. Thousands of people attended the outdoor event held to confer an award to a famous social activist.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said several people attending the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony held at Kharghar had to be shifted to hospital due to heat stroke.

"Unfortunately, 11 of them died during treatment," he wrote on Twitter while terming the incident as very "painful and unfortunate."

The government also announced compensation to the family of the deceased.

India's Weather Department has issued heat wave warnings for the next few days in some parts of the country.

In the eastern state of West Bengal, the authorities have announced the closure of educational institutions for this week.

On Monday, the highest temperature reached 41 degrees Celsius in Maharashtra.

"There is no significant relief expected in temperature in coming days," Mahesh Palawat, chief meteorologist at India's Skymet Weather Services, told Anadolu. "The heat wave conditions in several areas would continue, intermittently till the first 10 days of June."