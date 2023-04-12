Taiwan vice president to run for 2024 presidency

Taiwan's Vice President Lai Ching-te on Wednesday was officially picked by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) as its candidate for the January presidential election.



At a press conference, Lai said that the 2024 election will decide Taiwan's direction, "in terms of the continuity of its democratic system, the happiness of its future generations, and the peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific," state-run Central News Agency reported.



Citing a broad consensus in support of democracy, Lai said Taiwan should keep strengthening the country and safeguard democracy and freedom.



"In reality, Taiwan is already a sovereign, independent country, and does not need to otherwise declare independence," Lai said.



China cut off all communication with Taiwan's leadership in June 2016, one month after Tsai took office.



The major opposition Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), which is China -friendly, said on Wednesday that a final decision to nominate its presidential candidate will be made by June 18.



On Wednesday, New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih, widely regarded as one of KMT's best choices to run for the presidency, said that he is ready to take on any challenges.



The presidential election is due to be held on January 13, 2024.



Former Taiwan president Ma Ying-jeou, a KMT member, just returned from China last week for a 12-day trip. Ma became the first former or current Taiwanese leader to visit China, which refuses to recognise the independence of the self-governing island.



Taiwan has had an independent government since 1949, but China considers the self-ruled democracy part of its territory.