4 killed in 'firing incident' at military station in northern India

Four people were killed in a "firing incident" inside a military station in the northern Indian state of Punjab early Wednesday, according to officials.

An army spokesman said in a statement that the incident was reported around 4.35 a.m. local time (2305GMT) inside a military station in Bathinda district.

"The military station's quick reaction teams were activated. The area was cordoned off and sealed," the statement said, adding that a search operation is in progress.

The spokesman said four deaths were reported, and "further details are being ascertained."

Bathinda's top police official Gulneet Singh Khurana told local news broadcaster NDTV that a police team is waiting outside the military station and that the army has not cleared their entry yet.

"However, he said it did not appear to be a terrorist attack and that it could be an "internal matter."