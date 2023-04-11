News
Asia
Russia planning greater use of airborne troops in attacks - intelligence
Russia planning greater use of airborne troops in attacks - intelligence
The Russian airborne troops, which suffered heavy losses in the first few months of the war, are now equipped with the TOS-1A missile system, known as a "heavy flamethrower," according to the British Ministry of Defence's daily update on Tuesday.
Published April 11,2023
Subscribe
British military intelligence experts predict Russia will make greater use of airborne troops in offensive operations in Moscow's war on Ukraine.
The Russian airborne troops, which suffered heavy losses in the first few months of the war, are now equipped with the TOS-1A missile system, known as a "heavy flamethrower," according to the British Ministry of Defence's daily update on Tuesday.
Until now, the system was used by a special unit of the Russian army in Ukraine, for the protection of other units against biological, chemical and nuclear weapons.
The system has not yet been used by the airborne troops, who operate with helicopters and paratroopers, according to British intelligence.
The Kremlin's forces currently control some 20% of Ukrainian territory, including the Crimean peninsula that Moscow annexed in 2014.
On the ground, Russian fighters continue their attacks in eastern Ukraine, with battles concentrated near Bakhmut, in Donetsk, in recent weeks.