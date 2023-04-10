FOUR KILLED IN BLAST TARGETING POLICE VEHICLE IN PAKISTANS QUETTA - POLICE

Four killed in blast targeting police vehicle in Pakistan's Quetta - police

Four people were killed and six injured in a bombing targeting a police vehicle in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta on Monday, police said.

Senior police official Shafqat Cheema told Reuters that, so far, four deaths had been confirmed and the target was a police vehicle.

"We have received four bodies and eight injured so far in Civil Hospital," Wasim Baig, spokesman for the Quetta hospital told Reuters.

Senior police official Shafqat Cheema told Reuters that the target was the vehicle of the acting superintendent of police investigations which was parked in Kandahari Bazar.

He said that initial reports showed an improvised explosive device was planted in a motorcycle parked behind the officer's vehicle.