China sees heaviest snowfall, rain so far this year

China is currently under a strong cold front that is causing the heaviest rainfall and snow so far this year in central and eastern China, local media reported.

Heavy rain lashed parts of the Liaoning, Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, and Guangdong provinces and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region since Tuesday, said state-run CGTN, citing the National Meteorological Center.

Among them, eastern Jiangxi, western Fujian, and northern Guangxi experienced rainstorms, with hourly precipitation of 100-140 millimeters (4-5.5 inches).

Heavy rain also caused flooding in 10 rivers in south China, but so far no damage has been reported from rain and flood in the region.

















