6.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Philippines

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake jolted the eastern Philippines on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremors struck off the coast of the eastern Philippines, with local authorities warning of aftershocks and possible damage.

The shallow quake hit around 9:00 p.m. local time (1300GMT) about 120 kilometers (74 miles) from Catanduanes Island, off the main island of Luzon, the USGS said.

There was no immediate report of casualties or infrastructure damage.

Earthquakes are common in the Philippines, which is located along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic and volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.























