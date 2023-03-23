U.S.-S.Korean forces hold live-fire drill close to border with North Korea

The U.S. and South Korean forces on Thursday jointly conducted large-scale live-fire military exercises close to the border with North Korea.

The joint exercises "focused on strengthening their interoperability and capability to operate combined firepower assets," Yonhap News reported, citing a South Korean Army statement.

South Korean and American soldiers held the live-fire exercises at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in Pocheon, some 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of the Demilitarized Zone that separates South and North Korea.

The large-scale joint exercises by Seoul and Washington come a day after Pyongyang fired cruise missiles, according to South Korea.

The U.S. and South Korean forces are using some 100 howitzers, armored vehicles, and equipment, as well as more than 800 troops during the four-day drill, which is taking place through Thursday.

The two countries are close allies, and under a military pact, South Korea has been hosting around 28,500 American soldiers since the 1950s Korean War.