Xi calls for 'severe punishment' after 9 Chinese killed in C. Africa

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for Central African Republic authorities to "severely punish" the killers of nine Chinese nationals in an attack on a mine.

Xi "has given important instructions, demanding an all-out effort to treat the wounded, handle the aftermath in a timely manner, severely punish perpetrators in accordance with the law, and ensure the safety of Chinese citizens", an unnamed China foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement.