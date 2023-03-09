Focus on integrated national strategies, strategic capabilities: China’s Xi tells armed forces

China's President Xi Jinping has stressed on the importance of enhancing the country's "integrated national strategies and strategic capabilities."

To make "more progress" in this area, Xi told soldiers and police officers that "efforts must be made to draw momentum from reform and innovation."

The Chinese president was addressing delegates from the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police Force (PAPF) at the first session of the ongoing 14th National People's Congress (NPC) on Wednesday, according to an updated statement released by the State Council Information Office on Thursday.

Around 2,977 deputies are attending China's legislative session, also known as the Two Sessions in the country.

Of the total delegates, 281 are from the armed forces, the highest number to have attended the Two Sessions until now.

In October last year, the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC), also led by Xi, vowed at its 20th National Congress to "further modernize its national defense and the military."

"The country will enhance the military's strategic capabilities for defending China's sovereignty, security, and development interests and see that the armed forces effectively fulfill their missions and tasks in the new era," the CPC report had said.

"Consolidating and enhancing integrated national strategies and strategic capabilities has profound significance in building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts, as well as in achieving the goals for the centenary of the PLA in 2027 and more quickly elevating the armed forces to world-class standards," Xi told the military delegates.

He emphasized "integrating the strategic layouts, resources and strengths in all areas, in a bid to systematically upgrade the country's overall strength to cope with strategic risks, safeguard strategic interests and realize strategic objectives."

Calling for advanced collaborative innovation in science and technology, Xi said the "focus on independent and original innovation" will lead to "building high-level self-reliance and strength in science and technology at a faster pace."

"Strategic capabilities in emerging fields must be bolstered in pursuit of new advantages in national development and international competitions, and the resilience of industrial and supply chains must be enhanced," he added.

Xi, who is also chairman of the Central Military Commission, asked the PLA and the PAPF to coordinate the "construction of major infrastructure, accelerate the building of national reserves, and making the reserves more capable of safeguarding national security."