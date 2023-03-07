Indian Navy successfully tests medium range surface-to-air missile

India's Navy said Tuesday that it successfully test-fired a medium range surface-to-air missile (MRSAM) from the INS Visakhapatnam destroyer.

"Indian Navy successfully undertook MRSAM firing from INS Visakhapatnam validating capability to engage Anti-Ship Missiles," the spokesperson of the Indian Navy said on Twitter.

The latest test-firing came two days after the Navy successfully test-fired the ship-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic missile.

"Indian Navy's successful precision strike in the Arabian Sea by ship-launched BrahMos missile," the Navy said Sunday, adding the missile that was tested had an indigenous "seeker and booster."