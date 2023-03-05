China aims to promote 'peaceful reunification' with Taiwan

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday the government should promote the peaceful development of relations with Taiwan and advance the process of China's "peaceful reunification" but also take resolute steps to oppose Taiwan's independence.

"As we Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one family bound by blood, we should advance economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait and improve the systems and policies that contribute to the wellbeing of our Taiwan compatriots," he said in his work report to the opening of the annual meeting of China's parliament.

ARMED FORCES SHOULD BOOST COMBAT PREPAREDNESS

China's armed forces should devote greater energy to training under combat conditions and boost combat preparedness, Li Keqiang said in his comments.

"The armed forces should intensify military training and preparedness across the board, develop new military strategic guidance, devote greater energy to training under combat conditions and make well-coordinated efforts to strengthen military work in all directions and domains," he said in his work report to the opening of the annual meeting of China's parliament.









