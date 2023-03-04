Armed robbery in Baku: Security guard was killed, 2 injured

In the statement made by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, it was reported that an armed attack was carried out by people whose identity has not yet been determined, while money was transferred to the ATM located at the entrance of the market in Hatai district.

In the statement made by the Azerbaijan Medical Regional Units Management Association (TABIB), it was stated that a security guard lost his life and two people were injured in the attack.

It was noted that an operation was launched to catch the attackers.

On the other hand, security camera footage of the attack was shared on social media.

It is seen in the records that the two people who opened fire on the security guards fled by taking the money and the officers collapsed to the ground.